Craigbane resubmit plans for extension of clubhouse at north Derry club
Craigbane have resubmitted an application to extend its clubhouse in north Derry.
St. Joseph’s Gaelic Athletic Club (GAC) was previously granted permission in 2012 to extend its existing clubhouse and training pitch and to erect six 18 metre high floodlights and six ball catchers.
A further approval for a single-storey extension of the clubhouse on the Glenrandel Road west of Park was granted back in 2018.
The fresh application seeks a renewal of the 2018 approval, which has since lapsed.
