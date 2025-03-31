CRAM to hold ‘Save Our Community’ 10% HMO cap protest at Guildhall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents of the Glen, Rosemount and Lower Strand will hold a protest in Guildhall Square on Tuesday to call for a 10 per cent cap on Houses of Multiple Occupation (HMO) in the areas around Magee College.

The demonstration will take place at 3.30pm prior to the April meeting of Derry City & Strabane District Council’s Governance and Strategic Planning Committee.

The Concerned Residents Around Magee (CRAM) group have appealed to local councillors to ‘Save Our Community’ .

The lobby has expressed fear that the northern fringes of Derry city centre could become like the ‘Holylands’ in Belfast due to the proliferation of HMOs.

Fly tipping spotted by local concerned residents around the Magee area.

Following the rally Kathleen Feeney and Stella O'Donnell of CRAM are due to deliver a presentation to the committee outlining the social, environmental and economic impacts of a high concentration of HMOs in their areas and speak of what they describe as the danger of a ‘decline in community’.

Mary Gallagher, a CRAM member, who lives near the campus said: "We want to stop the over saturation of our communities with HMOs. Our group are presenting to Derry City and Strabane District Council on Tuesday, April 1.

"We want to show the council the impact that the huge rise in the number of HMOs is having on our streets and communities. We are asking the councillors to vote for a cap of 10 per cent to prevent our neighbourhoods being further saturated."

Concerned resident Dave Duggan said people living in the streets around the university campus are saying ‘no to a Derry Holylands’,

“Members of the public are invited to gather in the Guildhall Square at 3.30pm on the day, to support the neighbours of UU Magee. It is in all of our interests to protect the areas around the city centre and prevent the development of housing ghettos. We want our communities to thrive - not die away because of excessive development of HMOs,” said Mr. Duggan, in advance of the meeting.

Council officers have been engaging with local community representatives over the issue.

A report due to be presented to the committee on Tuesday states: “Officers have begun to engage with local community representatives including the Foyleside Local Community Planning Partnership and Glen Development Initiative in order to begin to co-design an engagement strategy to ensure that resident and community concerns in relation to HMOs are considered and to discuss further engagement between planning officers and local residents on HMOs.

"Members will be aware that they discussed the Ulster University Residents Engagement Forum which has also recently been set up. Officers from Environment & Regeneration, Community Services and Environmental Health attended the March meeting of this Forum and will attend future meetings.”