Lane closures have been announced ahead of pipelaying works to feed into Derry’s new Lenamore and Skeoge Wastewater Project.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NI Water has now confirmed that pipelaying for the first of the “essential new pipelines required” will begin on Monday, June 23 at Culmore Roundabout and progress along Madamsbank Road towards the junction with Earhart Park.

A lane closure with traffic lights will be in place to manage traffic flow, with access to residential areas maintained, an NI Water spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new WasteWater stations have been deemed essential to facilitate planned new housing estates in the west bank of the city.

Culmore Roundabout. (Google Earth)

David McClean, NI Water Senior Project Manager said: “Construction of the new Lenamore Wastewater Pumping Station (WwPS) is due to start this August.

"A number of new pipelines are planned as part of the project to link the new WwPS with the existing network at Culmore. In a bid to minimise traffic disruption, our contractor BSG will undertake work on Madam’s Bank Road from the end of June until the end of August.

“Any work that isn’t completed on Madam’s Bank Road by the end of August this year will be undertaken during the summer of 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Most of the other pipelines will be laid off-road with some road crossings planned to be undertaken using trenchless (underground) techniques."

NI Water said it will keep the public informed of any associated traffic management “as we work to deliver the Lenamore & Skeoge Wastewater Project that will support the development of new homes in the north west of the city”.

A drop-in information event is being held between 4pm and 7pm at Templemore Sports Complex on Wednesday June 18 to exhibit plans for the new Lenamore pumping station and pipelines to be constructed as part of the Lenamore and Skeoge Wastewater Project.

Planning approval for the Lenamore Wastewater Pumping Station (WwPS) – to be constructed on lands adjacent to Heather Road – was granted last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site will consist of a large underground tank along with above-ground kiosks and state-of-the art equipment to serve the Lenamore area and expand the wastewater network to cater for future local capacity.

A second pumping station, planned for Skeoge, is currently going through the planning process and will get under way once funding and lands have been secured.