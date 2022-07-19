Customers on the Carndonagh Mixed and West Inishowen Water Supplies urged to conserve water

Irish Water said it is continuing to see high levels of domestic, commercial and agricultural demand for treated drinking water on the Carndonagh Mixed and West Inishowen Water Supplies in Donegal.

They would like to thank the public and ask for their continued support to conserve water in their homes, businesses and on farms.

Irish Water has been working closely with Donegal County Council to maximise the amount of treated drinking water available to all customers.

Irish Water

A spokesperson said: WWith the high temperatures and increased agricultural, commercial and tourist demand, our caretakers and plant operators have been taking every measure to ensure that supply can keep up with increases in demand.

“Demand throughout the Carndonagh Mixed and West Inishowen Water Supply network remains higher than previous years’ average daily demand which is having a knock-on impact on reservoir levels. In particular the areas of Clonmany, Carndonagh, Malin Town, Malin Head and Gleneely are experiencing unusually high demand.”

Seamus O’Brien, Irish Water, commented: “We are appealing to the public on the Carndonagh Mixed and West Inishowen Water Supplies to be mindful of how they use their water at home, as the temperatures remain high. We are appealing to customers to help conserve water by not running taps needlessly, avoid power washing, taking showers instead of baths and to postpone using dishwashers and washing machines where possible. Further information on water conservation is available on our website at www.water/conserve.”

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water receive direct communications from them for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.