Dearth of play park facilities in central Waterside must be addressed, says community worker

A Waterside community worker has called for a new and improved play park for local children to be expedited following the removal of facilities over three years ago.

Don McClay, manager of the Lincoln Court Community Centre, said residents of the central Waterside estate have been left without any facilities since 2021.

"The playpark equipment was removed by the council, around April 2021 and hasn't been replaced. There wasn’t any community consultation regarding the removal of the equipment.

“While the Lincoln Court Youth & Community Association (LCYCA) acknowledge and accept that this decision was due to health and safety concerns, we also feel the onus was on council to replace this equipment and that they have abrogated their commitment and responsibilities to the Rossdowney play park and its service users,” he stated.

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council said officers are aware of the lack of adequate facilities at the play park at Rossdowney Road/Lincoln Court and the key role the facility has in community life.

“The public should be reassured that of the play park is inspected regularly to ensure there are no risks to health and safety,” they stated.

The spokesperson explained that plans are being progressed for a new Rossdowney Play Park development at the site and public information sessions were held earlier this year at Lincoln Courts Community Centre for stakeholders and residents to view the proposals and give their views on what the designs should look like.

The project is currently being costed and funding opportunities being considered, the spokesperson added.

“Council recognises that play is essential to the lives of children and young people and is committed to fulfilling the children's right to play by providing suitable and accessible facilities across Derry and Strabane through its Play Plan.,” the spokesperson concluded.

Mr. McClay said: “The playpark at Lincoln Court/Rossdowney has, for over 55 years, been a focal point, not only for those residents in the nearby areas, but also residents within the Greater Waterside area of Derry/Londonderry.

“The playpark has been integral to the development of and capacity building in both the Lincoln Court and Rossdowney areas throughout the lifetime of the playpark.”

Full details of Council’s Play Park provision and its Play Plan can be downloaded at https://www.derrystrabane.com/services/parks-and-play/play