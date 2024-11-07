Defective concrete blocks a 'threat to vital community assets' says Inishowen Social Enterprise Network

Inishowen Social Enterprise Network (ISEN) has called on all prospective TDs and political parties to pledge their commitment in upcoming elections to prioritise the issue of defective concrete blocks impacting community buildings.

ISEN members met this week to discuss emerging concerns regarding defective concrete blocks effecting community buildings.

In the last 30-40 years, these community buildings have been developed, extended and/or renovated to meet community needs with funding from central government, the European Union and International Fund for Ireland.

Currently, there is no focused scheme to address this issue or cover repair works.

Members of Inishowen Social Enterprise Network pictured after the meeting this week.

ISEN members and their respective community facilities provide services within Inishowen, including: childcare, adult education, tourism, community employment, elderly day services and respite care, youth services, sports facilities, disability services, social spaces, wellbeing and cultural activities. These facilities have a combined annual footfall of approximately 500,000 people.

ISEN members said they are concerned ‘at this threat to our vital community assets.’

ISEN has called on all prospective TDs and political parties to pledge their commitment in upcoming elections to prioritise this issue of defective concrete blocks on community buildings and introduce a bespoke scheme to cover the costs of addressing essential repair works.

ISEN said they welcome, by reply, the commitment of prospective TDs and political parties in response to this issue and have asked them make their commitment via ISEN spokesperson, Councillor Ali Farren, on this issue by emailing [email protected].

The call comes as Taoiseach Simon Harris said the planned date for the forthcoming General Election is November 29.