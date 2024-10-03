Department of Infrastructure urged to approve crucial safety upgrade at 'dangerous' Caw Roundabout
It follows a meeting SDLP representatives held with developer, South Bank Square, who have now agreed to fully fund the design and upgrade works at the notoriously dangerous Caw junction, described by Colr Martin Reilly as ‘one of the most, if not the most dangerous junctions in the North’.
The SDLP highlighted how the department previously committed to signalising the route but action was not taken, citing funding pressures and complications surrounding Caw to Drumahoe Phase 2 of the A6 dualling project.
SDLP Councillor for the Waterside, Martin Reilly said: “It’s completely frustrating that despite the developer agreeing to upgrade all the necessary safety works at Caw Roundabout, the Department for Infrastructure continues to drag its heels.
Colr Reilly added: “Caw Roundabout is one of the most, if not the most dangerous junctions in the North. Not a week passes where there isn’t a collision or prolonged traffic congestion along this route. Safety improvements are long overdue.”
SDLP Infrastructure Spokesperson and Foyle MLA, Mark H Durkan added: “This roundabout was already in dire need of an upgrade but with the nearby development at Rosses Gate now well underway the need is becoming desperate.
He continued: "Not only is it causing danger and delays in traffic but, unless this is resolved as a matter of urgency, it will also delay the delivery or more much-needed homes.
