Derry City and Strabane District Council has announced some changes to recycling centre opening hours over the the festive period.

Monday December 24: closing at 4:00pm.

Pennyburn Recycling Centre. (Photo: Google Maps)

Tuesday December 25: closed.

Wednesday December 26: (only Pennyburn Recycling Centre, Strahans Road Recycling Centre and Glendermott Road Recycling Centre) - open from 10:00am to 2:00pm.

Thursday December 27 to Sunday December 30: normal opening hours.

Monday December 31: closing at 4:00pm.

Tuesday January 1, 2019: closed.