Derry City Cemetery pothole repairs get under way with traffic and travel advice issued

Completion works to address potholes and defects on the main road through Derry’s City Cemetery are now under way.

Derry City & Strabane District Council confirmed that repair work on the City Cemetery lower main trunk route commenced on Monday and will continue on Tuesday.

As a result, the Lone Moor Road entrance of the cemetery is closed until Wednesday to allow for resurfacing works to be completed.

Some visitors to the cemetery have been expressing concern over the state of the road, particularly the area close to the bottom cemetery gates.

A Council spokesperson confirmed: “All users are asked to please proceed with caution through the temporary road surface and adhere to the 10mph speed limit through the cemetery.

"On Monday and Tuesday pedestrian access will be available for the lower sections of the cemetery TA, TB and TC, users can park on the Lone Moor Road and follow the signage.”