Derry City Cemetery pothole repairs get under way with traffic and travel advice issued

By Brendan McDaid
Published 28th Oct 2024, 09:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Completion works to address potholes and defects on the main road through Derry’s City Cemetery are now under way.

Derry City & Strabane District Council confirmed that repair work on the City Cemetery lower main trunk route commenced on Monday and will continue on Tuesday.

As a result, the Lone Moor Road entrance of the cemetery is closed until Wednesday to allow for resurfacing works to be completed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Some visitors to the cemetery have been expressing concern over the state of the road, particularly the area close to the bottom cemetery gates.

Derry’s City Cemetery. (file picture) DER1720GS - 011Derry’s City Cemetery. (file picture) DER1720GS - 011
Derry’s City Cemetery. (file picture) DER1720GS - 011

A Council spokesperson confirmed: “All users are asked to please proceed with caution through the temporary road surface and adhere to the 10mph speed limit through the cemetery.

"On Monday and Tuesday pedestrian access will be available for the lower sections of the cemetery TA, TB and TC, users can park on the Lone Moor Road and follow the signage.”

Related topics:Strabane District Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice