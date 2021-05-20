Derry council in process of merging food and garden waste recycling but homes without big brown wheelie bins will continue to have food caddies collected

The local authority told the 'Journal' areas that have received large brown bins will no longer have smaller food caddy waste collected from the end of this month.

It is launching an information campaign to ensure citizens are aware of the changes.

One resident of the lower Strand area who has not yet received a large brown bin contacted the 'Journal' after their food caddy was not collected last week.

A sticker attached to a food caddy in the lower Strand last week.

A sticker stating 'please use your brown wheelie bin from now on to recycle food waste' was placed on the bin sparking confusion.

The council told the 'Journal' this had been due to an error and that homes that have not yet received the large brown bins will continue to have their food caddies collected.

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council confirmed that Council is in the process of merging its food and garden waste collections in areas that have already received large brown bins only.

"Householders are advised that smaller food caddy collections will cease in these areas from the week commencing May 31. To raise awareness Council has been issuing information stickers and leaflets advising people about the mixing of food and garden waste in all areas affected by the change.

"If you do not have a large garden waste bin please continue to use the smaller brown food caddies as usual and they will continue to be collected as normal.

"We appreciate the patience of the public while this change is being implemented and hope that the new arrangements will both improve local refuse services and assist in Council's campaign to increase recycling levels throughout the City and District," the spokesperson said.