Derry Councillor raises concerns over future of regeneration site

The NI Executive Office (EO) has confirmed to the Journal that the site has not yet been purchased and said that discussions are ongoing.

The EO was responding after Independent Councillor Gary Donnelly said concerns have been raised by local people due to lull in activity since it was demolished, despite previous announcements about major regeneration plans for the area.

Mr Donnelly said: “This a community that is already deprived and discriminated against and there are concerns that these plans may now not take place and that people are going to suffer as a result of it.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derry’s most iconic pub, the Bogside Inn in Meenan Square, was demolished on Saturday morning to make way for a new £11m redevelopment project. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2127GS – 025

“This is supposed to be a £multi-million project and was to bring much needed infrastructure into the area and it would be a shame if it went to the wall.”

He added that residents were also concerned about safety after railings around the site were pulled off, making it difficult for an elderly gentleman, a mother with a young child in a pram and others to get through the area.

The Urban Villages Meenan Square development was previously hailed when plans were announced for new houses, retail units, community and youth facilities and licensed premises.

A spokesperson for The Executive Office said: “The Meenan Square site remains in private sector ownership. Discussions on the purchase of the site continue with the owners.

Independent Derry & Strabane Councillor Gary Donnelly.

“The Executive Office remain hopeful that ownership will transfer, allowing transformation of the site into a shared space for fostering positive community identities; building good relations; and harnessing wider economic and social benefits for the local community.”

Demolition work to tumble derelict buildings and the former Bogside Inn pub premises got under way last summer and have since been completed.