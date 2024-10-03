Derry & Donegal Data Centres: £multi-billion global investment management firm DTCP new main investor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A leading investment management firm today confirmed it has become the primary investor in Atlantic Hub, which is developing a data centre complex in Derry and planning another in Donegal.

DTCP (Digital Transformation Capital Partners), which is an independent investment management firm focused on digital transformation with $3bn assets, said the investment in Ireland enhances their existing European digital infrastructure portfolio.

Atlantic Hub last month secured planning permission for its Derry campus at Foyle Innovation Park in Maydown. This represents one the largest infrastructure developments in the region, and Northern Ireland’s first large scale data centre complex. Additionally, work is also progressing on a ‘twin’ campus site in County Donegal.

Atlantic Hub plans to develop state-of-the-art facilities, which will provide up to 170MW of data centre capacity to meet growing demand for high-performance cloud computing and AI for hyperscalers.

The transaction expands DTCP’s investments into the data centre sector, with the company describing the Atlantic Hub campus locations as being “ideally positioned to benefit from the unprecedented growth in the data centre industry”.

DTCP Infra, which has offices across the world including in Hamburg, Frankfurt, Berlin and San Francisco, specialises in European digital infrastructure investments, including mobile towers, fiber networks and data centres. Its investments include Community Fibre Limited, Cellnex Netherlands, Open Dutch Fiber, and maincubes.

Zahl Limbuwala, Operating Partner at DTCP, said: “We are excited to be involved in the onward development of Atlantic Hub as it presents a unique opportunity to develop the region into a new data centre hub.

"There is a huge growth opportunity for Atlantic Hub to benefit from the unprecedented tailwinds in the data center industry. With Atlantic Hub’s Derry campus having been granted planning permission, we are now looking forward to working with Brian and his team, leveraging our experience and network to develop a state-of-the-art data centre campus.”

Brian Doherty, Managing Director & CEO of Atlantic Hub, said: “We are excited to have gained DTCP as our new investor and to develop Atlantic Hub together into a leading data centre operator. DTCP’s strong track record across the data centre industry allows Atlantic Hub to capitalise on the sizable opportunity that lies ahead. We look forward to working alongside DTCP as they support Atlantic Hub to reach its full potential in the growing data centre market.”

Markus Wiedenmann, CEO of Art Invest commented: “It’s wonderful to be working again with our partners at DTCP who have extensive data centre development experience and unique market sector knowledge. I’m also pleased to see that Brian whom we backed from an early stage has reached this important milestone in the development of Atlantic Hub.”

DTCP hailed the potential of the north west of Ireland stating: “The proximity of these twin campuses will foster significant cross-border collaboration and expand the region’s capacity as a new data centre hub, attracting high-tech industry players to the North West.

“The region is ideal for data centre developments due to its cool climate, strategic geographical location, and proximity to renewable energy sources – particularly from on- and off-shore wind.

"Furthermore, Northern Ireland’s unique position, straddling both the UK and EU legal jurisdictions, makes it highly attractive to clients seeking to serve both markets. The region’s rich tech talent pool, bolstered by an already thriving industry, further enhances its appeal.”