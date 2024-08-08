Derry Féile returns for 32nd year with packed programme of culture, music, politics and art

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Féile returns for the 32nd year this weekend with over 120 events across the Bogside, Brandywell, Creggan, Bishop Street, Fountain neighbourhoods and Derry City centre.

The festival begins on Saturday with Party in The Park at Pilots Row.

Patrick Magee will be at Museum of Free Derry to discuss his memoir 'Where grieving begins?' with Martina Anderson while Féile's latest film production 'Tony Doc', following legendary Creggan sportsman Tony O'Doherty, will premiere at St. Mary's Youth Club in Creggan.

On Sunday, The Colm Quigley Jog In The Bog, will see hundreds of runners of all ages take to the streets of the Bogside.

Síolta Cabaret

Hive Cancer Support will bring 'FestHIVEal' to The Gasyard Park on Sunday afternoon.

This free festival for children, young people and families will focus on the environment, exercise, nutrition and physical and mental wellbeing.

‘The Gathering’ is a one day festival at Sandinos on Sunday with performances from John Francis Flynn, Rónán Ó Snodaigh and Myles O'Reilly and Lemoncello.

On Sunday evening, The Nerve Centre will screen Alan Gilsenan's 'The Irish Question' and 'Days of Trees' before Brunswick Moviebowl welcomes proud Creggan man, DJ Próvaí from hip-hop act, Kneecap, for a sold-out screening of Oscar-tipped movie Kneecap.

Sello

The Ulster Orchestra will perform at local care homes on Tuesday, August 13 while The Whistlin' Donkeys will play a massive outdoor concert at The Gasyard Park on Thursday, August 15.

Dublin artist, Sello, plays Sandinos on Tuesday while Erol Alkan and Ivan Smagghe play 57 Waterloo St on Friday, August 16.

The Greatest Show and The Big Family Night Out will bring some of the country’s finest magicians, musicians, acrobats and comedy acts to parks and green spaces across the neighbourhood. Wan Big Street Party on Central Drive and the Lúnasa celebrations will take place in Creggan on Thursday.

Older people’s organisations have come together to produce an extensive programme for our older residents including days out, bingo, social events and musical performances at local older people’s residences.

Michael Mansfield

Each year, Féile delivers a strong programme of political debates, talks and difficult conversations and 2024 is no exception.

Panellists at Féile 2024 include human rights lawyer Michael Mansfield KC, journalist and author Brian Rowan, Professor of Human Rights law at Queens, Colin Harvey and Professor Anne Campbell, Member of the UK Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs.

Féile 2024's extensive programme of films and documentaries continues nightly at The Nerve Centre Cinema.

Lemoncello

The ‘ongoing genocide’ in Palestine will be highlighted with screenings of 'No Other Land' and 'Where Olive Trees Weep'.

On Tuesday Féile will screen 'The Building & Burning of A Refugee Camp' and 'I Must Away', two films from Dennis Harvey that tackle issues of violence and intimidation against refugees.

The screenings will be followed by a discussion with Shane O'Curry, Niamh McDonald and Olivia Headon.

The work of Derry film-makers Seán Mullan, Diana Cheung and Séan Coyle will feature.

There will be outdoor exhibitions including ‘Camerawork – When Things Were Black & White’, an exhibition by Creggan Artists and 'Out & Out', a photographic exhibition celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community.

Féile 2024 is supported by The Executive Office, Derry & Strabane Council and Department of Foreign Affairs and the collaboration of many groups, volunteers and residents from the Bogside, Brandywell, Creggan, Bishop Street and Fountain.