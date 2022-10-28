Derry City & Strabane District Council and Traffic Watch NI have shared a full list of road closures and car parking restrictions across both the cityside and Waterside, in place from today through to Monday night.

Road closures:

In the interest of safety, a number of roads and car parks will be closed to traffic or have traffic restrictions in place for the event:

Spark at Derry Halloween. Picture Martin McKeown. Inpresspics.com. 28.10.17

Friday 28, Saturday 29, Sunday 30 October - City Centre Road Closures from 2.00pm until 10.00pm:

Full Road Closure - Shipquay Street, Bank Place, Union Hall Street, Magazine Street, Magazine Street Upper, Butcher Street, The Diamond, Shipquay Street, Ferryquay Street, Bishop Street within, London Street, Pump Street, Artillery Street.

No City Centre on-Street parking with exception of Shipquay Street before 11.00am.

Foyle Street, Whittaker Street, Foyle Embankment Carriageway from its junction with Water Street to Harbour Square Roundabout from 4.00pm until 10.00pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fireworks at Derry Halloween 2021.

Waterside

Road Closure on St Columb’s Park Road 2.00pm until 10.00pm (Residents Parking Only) from the 28–30 October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parking Restrictions:

Society Street car park will be closed from 28–30 October.

Bishop Street Car Park will have a partial car park closure in place from 28–30 October From 2.00pm – 5.00pm each day vehicles can only exit via Bishop Gate. No vehicles will be permitted to leave Bishop Street carpark between 5.00pm -10.00pm.

Foyle Street Carpark will be closed from the 28–31 October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parking available:

City Side Car Parking: Foyleside Shopping Centre Car Park East & West, Quayside Shopping Centre, Foyle Road Carpark, William Street Carpark, Strand Road Car Park, Queens Quay Carpark, Council Carpark, Victoria Market, Carlisle Road Street Carpark and Magee Campus (Lawrence Hill).

Waterside Car Parking:

Foyle Arena, Oakgrove Primary School, Alfred Street, Bond’s Hill, Distillery Brae, Simpsons Brae, Spencer Road and Waterside Health Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Drivers are reminded that normal on street parking restrictions will be in place and that they should avoid parking anywhere they may be blocking entrances to residences or businesses or where they may be obstructing emergency access.”

Shuttle Bus:

Translink will run a shuttle bus service from the NW Transport Hub in the Waterside to Foyle Street throughout the Awakening the Walled City event Fri-Sun.

Parade and Fireworks:

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the 31st October Strand Road carpark will be for accessible carparking only.

On Halloween night the Carnival Parade will make a welcome return from 7pm with the fireworks finale closing the celebrations at 8pm. The display will take place on two barges located on the River Foyle, and in the interests of health and safety, the Peace Bridge will be closed from 7.45pm in advance of the display, reopening at 8.45pm.

Visitors are advised to spread out while watching the fireworks, with viewing points extended from the Peace Bridge right down to the Fort George Science Park.

For anyone with accessibility requirements, a full guide to available support is available here - derryhalloween.com/about/accessibility/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additional buses: