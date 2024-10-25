DERRY JOURNAL Editorial: Another chilling climate warning as Hallowe'en approaches

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​​Another chilling vision was conjured this week as Hallowe’en approaches.

​Scientists have again warned of the potentially catastrophic consequences of Gulf Stream breakdown over the decades to come.

Put simply, the risk of the Atlantic meridional overturning circulation – the Gulf Stream is an integral part – has been seriously underestimated and there is a chance it could collapse this century.

The Gulf Stream is the major ocean current that keeps Derry and Donegal warm.

Local people gathered at Prehen Boathouse to view the frozen River Foyle in 2010.

If it veers off course, as scientists fear it might under current climate trajectories, a ‘cold blob’ that has already developed over the subpolar Atlantic will spread south and annual mean temperatures in Derry and Donegal will fall by up to -2.4.

Moreover, while Ireland will experience plummeting temperatures near neighbours in Europe could see rises of up to 2.4°C.

This would leave us on the front line of an extreme new weather frontier that would precipitate chaotic climatic conditions and some scientists think the AMOC could disintegrate anytime between 2025 and 2100.

Scientists believe such a scenario would threaten the viability of agriculture in north-western Europe.

Derry and Donegal could suffer an annual mean temperature change of up to -2.4°C in ‘an idealised future CO2 doubling scenario in which the AMOC has fully collapsed’.

This is not an intangible. It could occur right here in a few generations.

Thankfully most accept the science and agree urgent action is needed.

However, our anglophone culture and social media consumption make us especially susceptible to the daft anti-science conspiracies frothing in the US online sphere, where climate denial is strong.