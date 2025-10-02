DERRY JOURNAL Editorial: Derry well-placed to become hydrogen hub as we move to greener future

​Could Derry become a hub of the green hydrogen economy as we move towards a carbon-neutral future?

​Quite possibly, according to experts at the Centre for Advanced Sustainable Energy (CASE), Queen’s and Economic, Planning and Environmental Consultants Ltd (EPEC).

Our proximity to planned off-shore wind turbines in the Sea of Moyle means we are likely to have even more access – the Sperrins already have a high concentration of wind generation – to a ready source of green energy in the decades ahead.

A new paper Hydrogen in NI: Future Costs, Challenges and Implications suggests wind-generated electricity could be used to power large scale plant to split water into valuable oxygen and hydrogen by a process known as electrolysis.

A photo taken on May 21, 2021 shows the construction site of the IMWS (Fraunhofer Institute for Microstructure of Materials and Systems) electrolysis platform for the production of hydrogen, in Leuna, eastern Germany. (Photo by JENS SCHLUETER / AFP) (Photo by JENS SCHLUETER/AFP via Getty Images)

Derry, with its port, grid connections, and access to wind, could, the authors suggest, become a centre for the production, storage and export of synthetic fuels. The market for these e-fuels is only going to grow as buyers, including the aviation industry, search for more sustainable alternatives to fossil-fuels.

The paper was produced as part of a Department for the Economy’s call for research last year. At this stage it is only that – a paper. It nonetheless provides food for thought for policy-makers as they look towards the industries and markets of the future. Could we one day be using wind to change water into hydrogen to fuel aeroplanes, buses and other transport, and oxygen to be used in hospitals and various industrial processes? It deserves consideration.