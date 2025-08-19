Derry one of the top ten places in the UK for green parks

Derry has been named in the top ten areas in the United Kingdom with major green parks in a new survey by outdoor clothing and equipment specialist Millets.

As part of their research into the UK’s most dog-friendly areas, Millets analysed factors such as the number of dog-friendly walking trails, pubs, and parks per 100,000 people, with Derry making number eight in the list due to the quantity of quality green spaces.

The study states that there are 8.25 parks in Derry per 100,000 people.

Among the most popular green retreats in the city are Brooke Park, St. Columb’s Park, Creggan Burn Park, Bay Road Park, Ballyarnett Country Park, Top of the Hill Park, Kilfennan Valley Park and Culmore Country Park.

The authors of the report used the City Population.de website to create a seed list of the most populated cities in the UK and then used Tripadvisor to collect the number of parks and dog-friendly restaurants and pubs in each city.