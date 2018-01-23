Derry park ‘is not an open air toilet for dogs’

Sinn Féin Councillor Kevin Campbell has said that pet owners using a Derry city park need to realise its not an “open air toilet for dogs.”

Colr. Campbell was speaking following repeated episodes of dog fouling at the urban park in the Ballymagowan area of Creggan.

He said: “This park was designed and built for the use of everyone in the community. Since its was officially opened, the Triax Neighbourhood Management Team have held a number of very successful family fun days with bouncy castles, bicycle rides all to bring the local community together. And they also held a major Hallowe’en event, The Haunted Ghost Lands, which was a great success.

“Now we have a small number of dog owners who have no regard for the community or the children who use the park. They are letting their dogs foul and don’t bother to clean-up after them even though there are five newly installed dog litter bins in the park.”

Colr. Campbell warned that those who continue to fail to clean up after their dogs risk significant fines or court.

He said: “I have been in contact with Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Environmental department who have assured me that they area taking the matter seriously. There will be a fixed penalty of £80 for dog owners who do not clean up after their dogs and if it is forced to court the penalty will be £1,000. So I am appealing to dog owners to act responsibility and have respect for the community and clean up after your dog.”