Derry Recycling centres, swimming pools and some parks remain closed as strike continues

Council workers who are members of UNITE union across all 11 NI Councils are striking for after resoundly rejecting a pay offer increase of 1.75%.

Union officials said the offer is unrealistic following years of pay freezes and the cost of living crisis.

In an update this afternoon the Council confirmed a range of recycling and leisure facilities remain closed and others are restricted.

Unite members on the picket line in Derry on Wednesday. (by Conor McClean)

All routine Blue bin and Brown bin collection services are not operating this week and Pennyburn, Glendermott Road, Strathfoyle, Eglinton, Claudy, Park and other recycling centres are shut.

Council’s free bulky waste service is also not be available this week.

Street Cleansing services are ‘severely impacted’, however, there are skeleton services operating in Derry city centre and Strabane town centre.

Council owned gated public parks and play areas are impacted with many remaining closed this week.

The strike action is having a variable impact across all leisure centres and facilities in the Council area. Swimming pools atl leisure sites are closed with no access to swimming lessons and school swimming sessions. Where possible, gym classes and main hall activities will continue however the level of services will vary and there is a possibility that there could be reduced opening hours at some centres.

Templemore Leisure Centre is shut as is Brooke Park Leisure Centre and Bishop’s Field among other leisure facilities.

At Foyle Arena, the gym and climbing wall are open, fitness classes are running and hall bookings are available on application. No inductions or one to one sessions. The swimming pool, health suite and pitches are closed.

Pitch bookings are cancelled and Council owned pitches are closed.

Council has engaged with the Union to successfully secure an exemption for essential services such as burials at the Cemeteries. Please note there will be limited grass cutting and grounds maintenance works at the cemeteries as a result of the strike.

Registration of Births, Deaths and Marriages services are operating as normal. To contact the registration department please email – [email protected] For urgent enquiries please telephone 02871 253253 and ask for the Registry Office.

The public are advised that the civic offices at Strand Road Derry and Derry Road Strabane remain open to the public and Council can be contacted directly at 028 71 253253.