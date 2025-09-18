Derry & Strabane Council to examine feasibility of CCTV at schools over dog fouling
At the September meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Health and Community Committee, councillor Ó Fearghail said he had recently received several complaints around the issue from constituents.
He added: “They're complaint to me is there doesn't seem to be any deterrent; there hasn't been that many people fined for their dog fouling.
“They're saying they haven't seen dog wardens on the ground, but I appreciate we don't have that many dog wardens to cover a vast area.”
“I think it's necessary that you have cameras there permanently to stop it, because they're carrying the dog dirt into the schools, on their shoes or hands, are not aware of the dangers."
“If we could get the CCTV erected permanently at primary schools, it would be a good deterrent.”
Head of Health and Community Wellbeing, Seamus Donaghy, said officers will return a paper to a future Committee meeting on the feasibility of cameras or signage outside schools.