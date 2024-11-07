Derry & Strabane Council told social housing targets unattainable for the city and district

Social housing provision targets for the Derry City and Strabane District will not be met this year due to the current budget, the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) has warned.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During a Housing Investment Plan update, at a Governance and Strategic Planning Committee meeting on Tuesday, November 5, NIHE Chief Executive, Grainia Long, told members that, while NIHE planned to spend £16.98m on maintenance improvements and will continue to invest in energy efficiency improvement measures in 2025, the current budgetary environment presented “challenges for other housing provision and services”.

As of March, the district’s housing waiting list had 4,735 applicants in housing stress and 2,041 people presenting as homeless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposed budget will have [an adverse impact] on housing output in 2024/25, particularly in the reduction in the number of new-build social homes we can commission across all council areas.” Ms Long said.

Homes under construction previously in Derry. (File picture)

“Last year there was continued investment in new-build homes in the district, with 1,449 housing association units on-site at March 2024 and 260 housing completions for the year.

“Budget constraints means that the new-build home programme for the coming year will fall considerably short of our targets, once more widening the gap between housing demand and supply.

“It is especially concerning that we may not be able to fully fund many of the programmes [provided by NIHE and] needed by so many households, such as homelessness prevention and Affordable Warmth.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDLP councillor Rory Farrell noted that 800 new homes were needed annually across the district over the next five years, but the Northern Ireland Executive’s recent draft budget would only allow for the Department for Communities to allocate 400 homes across all of Northern Ireland every year.

He added: “So we need 4,000 homes in the next five years, but the budget location at the minute wouldn’t put a dent in the waiting list”.

“In terms of social housing there are over 1,800 homes programmed between now and 2027, are those funded?

“Housing associations are ready and willing to build, so we need to know [if funding is in place].”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Long said funding was not in place for planned social housing developments, but any developments already underway were fully funded.

She added that DfC’s allocation had since increased from 400 to 600 homes but, as NIHE had submitted a bid for 2,000 homes in 2024/2025, the number was still “extremely disappointing”.

“The reason it’s particularly disappointing in the context of this council is that in the last three years in this council area we collectively exceeded our targets,” she added. “And when you’re going well and do anything to kind of undermine it, it’s very difficult to ramp it back up again.

“I’m very disappointed that the budget for this year gives real uncertainty to housing associations, because they have to decide how much risk they want to take.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m hoping that if we receive an additional capital grant that could get us closer to that 2,000 [houses] and this year hopefully will be a blip, but there’s no question that supply this year is at risk because, it will have a knock on implication for allocations of new-build social housing next year and the year after and there’s no way around that.”

Andrew Balfour,

Local Democracy Reporter.