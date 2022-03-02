Derry vigil for Ukraine tonight

Prayers are expected to be said at the gathering, which has been organised by a group of local people who have invited everyone to attend.

The local women said they wanted to bring the whole community together to stand in solidarity and to pray for the people caught up in the deepening humanitarian crisis.

A spokesperson stressed they didn’t belong to any political group and were just deeply concerned at what was unfolding.

She said: “I’m sure many of you will agree that what is happening in the world at present is truly heartbreaking. Many hearts are sore, families torn apart and the people of Ukraine are suffering so much. We want to unite in prayer, praying for peace and safety for all involved.”

People are being asked to bring a candle along to the event but not to bring balloons of any description due to the environmental impact.

As hundreds of thousands continue to try to cross border points with Poland, Hungary, Romania and Moldova, Derry & Strabane Council has written to Ukrainian embassy officials offering its assistance for refugees fleeing Ukraine.

The move follows a proposal by Alliance Colr. Philip McKinney, which was endorsed by all other elected representatives at a meeting last week.

The Council will now write to the Ukrainian Ambassador in Dublin and the local Consulate of Ukraine to offer its support for any refugees wishing to settle on these islands.

Colr. McKinney said: “We all know what has happened in Ukraine and this will lead to a massive exodus of Ukrainians seeking refuge in other parts of Europe.”

Donation collection points meanwhile are continuing to gather donations ahead of a convoy heading for the border regions of Eastern Europe later this week.