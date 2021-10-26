Derry Vox Pop: What are you dressing up as for Halloween?

Conor McClean asked some people what costumes they were planning to don this year...
(Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal)
Ryan Campbell is currently studying journalism at NWRC. He said: "I’ve got a few ideas at the minute. I am thinking of doing one of the Baseball Furies from the cult classic The Warriors. I don’t think many people will recognise me. So far I’m looking to go up the town. I’ll have to hit the town early, bars will be busy so we’ll see how it goes. I am looking forward to it."
Rachel Ferguson is a councillor for the Alliance Party. Rachel said: "I usually go creative with my makeup. Last year I was a scary clown. This year I am thinking about doing a lion, and trying to do some creative makeup. My wains cannot wait. We’re looking forward to the Awakening of the Walls and then the fireworks display." DER2142GS - 003
Tina McLaughlin is a local stylist and decorator. She said: “I do a bit of decorating for Halloween. I haven’t seen the Halloween programme yet, but we’ll be out and about, taking it all in and seeing what’s there. We just finished decorating the Guildhall, and now I am going for my second fix at the Tower Museum. Me and my daughter are both going to dress up as zombie roller girls. There’s a disco over in the Glenaden shirt factory.”
Corinne Gorman said: "I am going to dress up as one of the characters from Squid Games, which is a new series on Netflix. Everyone gets put into this game and they have to compete for money. I am actually going to Manchester for Halloween, I am going to the Warehouse Project."
