Derry Walking for All officer being recruited with salary up to £38k thanks to €7.5m EU-funded cross-border initiative
Derry City and Strabane District Council are recruiting the officers under a new European Union-funded Walking For All programme, which is being led by the charity Outscape.
“Walking For All is a volunteer-led walking participation programme developed to improve health, wellbeing, and social inclusion within local communities.
"Short walks, guided by trained volunteers, will be held in local community spaces and aim to bring diverse communities together, fostering acceptance and respect for differences,” DC&SDC state.
The position is temporary and lasts until December 31, 2028. The deadline for applications is November 7, 2025.
Walking for All is supported by PEACEPLUS, a programme managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).
PEACEPLUS is providing €7,536,957 for the project which will be rolled out across the six counties in the North and in Donegal, Louth, Cavan, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo.
Announcing the programme in May Outspace said it will engage over 14,000 people in walking in rural areas in the North and the border counties of the 26 counties.
Speaking then Caro-Lynne Ferris, Executive Director at Outscape, said: “This is the most ambitious project Outscape has undertaken to date, and it marks a major milestone for both Northern Ireland and the border counties. We are excited to work with communities across NI and ROI, helping them embrace walking as a means to better health and strengthen social connections. This project will be a powerful catalyst for increased social cohesion and community wellbeing, with impacts that extend far beyond its duration.”