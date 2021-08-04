DERRY WEATHER: Thunderstorm yellow warning in place for next three days

Heavy showers are also forecast for the region right through into the weekend.

The yellow warning for thunderstorms is in place through until Saturday at this stage.

The Met Office forecast for the north states that people can expect “sharp showers continuing through the evening and overnight for many” today, while Thursday will see “plenty of heavier outbreaks expected, particularly through the afternoon with some thunderstorms developing”.

Clouds over Derry City from the Foyle Bridge (file picture)

In terms of the outlook for Friday to Sunday, the Met Office predicts: “The showery theme persists with outbreaks frequent, occasionally prolonged and heavy, bringing further risk of thunderstorms and potentially localised flooding. However turning a little drier on Sunday.”

The NI Weather & Flood Advisory Service meanwhile has also has issued an advisory of “heavy showers and thunderstorms” over the next few days.

“There is a risk that Showers & Thunderstorms could affect NI during Wednesday, Thursday but more especially on Friday this week,” it states.

“Some of these may be torrential at times with high rainfall amounts in short periods of time leading to a risk of flooding.

“At this stage there is some uncertainty in the forecast and we have held off issuing a warning.

“As always showers/thunderstorms are likely to be hit and miss with some places remaining dry throughout, although where they do occur you can expect - heavy rainfall, along with possible lightning, risk of flooding and possible localised interruptions to power supplies.”