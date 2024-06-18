Derry wins Best Kept Large Urban Centre and Malin is Best Kept Village in Best Kept Town Competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derry has won the Best Kept Large Urban Centre category and Malin in Inishowen has been named the Best Kept Village in the all-island, Best Kept Town Competition.

The results were announced at an awards ceremony in Riddel Hall, Belfast today, June 18.

Ireland’s Best Kept Town is an all-island competition in which some of the best villages and towns participating in the SuperValu TidyTowns competition compete against their counterparts in Northern Ireland’s Best Kept competition.

Randalstown, County Antrim was named overall winner of Ireland’s Best Kept Town competition, 2024.

The Peace Bridge, Derry.

In other award categories Malin, County Donegal won the Best Kept Village category and Roscommon, County Roscommon won the Best Kept Large Town category.

Randalstown, County Antrim was also named the Best Kept Small Town category whereas Derry won the Best Kept Large Urban Centre category.

Speaking after the Awards were announced, Minister Humphreys said: “I wish to express my heartfelt congratulations to all of the winners and nominees in the all-island Best Kept Town competition, and in particular Malin, the winners of the Best Kept Village Category, and Roscommon for the Best Kept Large Town.

“I would like to congratulate Randalstown, Irelands Best Kept Town for 2024 as well as being named Irelands Best Kept Small Town. Derry also deserves a special mention as the 2024 winner of the Best Kept Large Urban Centre category.”

“The all-island Best Kept Town Competition recognises the immense community spirit and pride people have in their own communities right across this island.

“All the groups nominated for these awards should be enormously proud of their achievements to date. Now in its 29th year, it is a fine example of a positive cross border initiative that brings great benefits to so many of our communities.

“I applaud the efforts made by all of the volunteers and local communities in the SuperValu TidyTowns competition and the Best Kept competition in Northern Ireland and wish all our community groups the very best in future competitions.”

Doreen Muskett, MBE, Chairperson of the Northern Ireland Amenity Council, the body that organises the Best Kept Awards speaking after the Awards noted that:

“The competition is designed to reward those who take great pride in their communities and those who work tirelessly to make their surroundings a nice place to work, live and play in.