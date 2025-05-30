A Derry woman who participated in one of the first Foyle Hospice Female Walk/Runs, has paid tribute to the ‘wonderful medical care’ which her mother received before her death.

Local woman Maria McCarron is one of the faces on the iconic Female Walk/Run t-shirt this year, after being photographed back in 1984, along with other runners, Bridgeen Byrne, Mary McDaid and Alexandra McLaughlin.

As the Foyle Hospice ladies’ event is fast approaching, Maria is honouring the local hospice which she feels is a ‘vital service’ for patients and families.

Maria explained: “My mother, Madeleine Scott, who passed away in the hospice, sadly lost six siblings to cancer over the past 23 years. My Aunt Pauline was nursed at home with Hospice support and my Aunt Patricia and Great Aunt Sally were both inpatients. In addition to this my father-in-Law, Harry received exceptional care at home from Rose and the Hospice Team.

“I can’t imagine how families could manage the care of their loved ones without the support from a Hospice Nurse. They tended to my mother’s medical and personal care needs with such care and dignity. The compassion, kindness and care the staff not only showed my mother, but us, was priceless. This allowed me to be a daughter again. It allowed my siblings and I, along with our aunts and uncle to spend quality time talking to my mother at her bedside. We knew we didn’t have the expertise to continue to support her ourselves towards the final weeks of her life.”

During the Covid Lockdown, 72-year-old Madeleine was diagnosed with Kidney Cancer in April 2020, making her the eighth member of her family to be diagnosed with the disease.

Maria continued: “She was alone in the hospital when she was given the news as visits were limited. “I believe the shock of her diagnosis caused a lot of trauma to my mother.”

Following a deterioration in Madeleines health, she was subsequently diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer approximately two years later and given the harrowing news, only a month later, that her cancer was not treatable.

Described by everyone who knew her as a “lady”, Madeleine had many talents having come from a family of crafters. She became a lecturer in Typing, Word Processing and Business in the North West Regional College where she worked for 30 years before retiring aged 64. Maria said her mother led a simple and quiet life, with her children, grandchildren, siblings and school friends from St Mary’s College (Class of 1959) being the centre of her world.

On November 21, 2022, Madeleine was admitted to Foyle Hospice. Maria continued: “She was extremely comfortable and welcomed warmly by staff.

"The staff brought a much-appreciated tray of tea and scones and told us to sit and chat to mum and make ourselves at home.

"The relaxing environment instantly settled any nerves or feelings of guilt that we had. Mum was able to sleep peacefully but was also treated quickly with pain management medication when needed, which to me was a Godsend because she didn’t suffer.”

Maria went on: “We felt totally supported and we were told to come and go as we pleased, visiting in pairs with no time restrictions.”

"During visits the medical team would pop in at times and ask if they could have a chat with mum, with us present, to hear about her treatment and ask if we had any questions about her care.

"They involved us in every step along the journey of my mother’s care. We felt included and listened to, which was comforting and we knew my mother was relaxed and at peace with little pain.”

On December 9, 2022, Madeleine died peacefully at the Foyle Hospice, surrounded by her loving family.

Maria recalled fond memories of her mother saying: “I’ll always cherish the memory of her asking me if there was any ice-cream after the catering lady checked if she was hungry. Having already left the room, I hurried after the lady to ask if they had ice-cream and when mum finished the ice cream, she followed it with ‘where’s the soup the day?’ It still makes me laugh, as sure enough the lovely lady returned with vegetable soup and fresh bread. No request was ever too much trouble.”

Maria went on to praise the achievement of 40 years of caring for the community which Foyle Hospice is celebrating saying: “I can’t believe the Hospice has reached such an amazing Milestone. I feel honoured to be a part of the 40th Anniversary photo. It was quite emotional to be involved in recreating it.

“I was only 15 when I participated in the Female Walk/Run. I actually ran the race alone, but just happened to cross the finish line with three girls from a running club, which to be honest I’m very proud of. I remember thinking this is something good for our city as it was so needed and Dr McGinley was featured a lot in the Derry Journal speaking about his vision for a Hospice for patients and families to access. This was a much-needed resource and I wanted to be part of raising money so that Dr McGinley could achieve the goal he set out to do.”

She continued: “I’m looking forward to taking part in this year’s walk, it will be overwhelming to see everyone walking for such a great cause and wearing the T-Shirt of course. I have registered to do the walk with my daughter Cait and my niece/Goddaughter is also registered. I think it’s important to involve our younger female generation, as they can follow in our footsteps by continuing to raise money for the Hospice for many years to come. I have raised £815 already and I want to thank everyone who has donated so far – your generosity is amazing!”

Maria concluded: “Having experienced first-hand the wonderful medical care from the nursing staff at the Hospice such as Helen, Pamela and Kelly in 2022, I just wanted to add that the catering, cleaning and office staff are also instrumental in the delivery of this excellent and much needed Service. We will never forget what Foyle Hospice did for us.”

The 5K Female Walk will begin at 11.30am am on Sunday 8 June, starting from the Catalyst Building, Bay Road, and finishing at Ebrington Square.

You can register via: https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/Femalewalkrun2025 or call into the Fundraising Office on 61 Culmore Road.