Derry - Your Views: Best piece of advice you’ve ever been given?

Whether it was from parents, school teachers, neighbours, strangers or friends, the best pieces of advice in life are free, and more often than not, come from our loved ones. I asked people in Derry for the best advice they’ve been given.
Marie Coyle: "It doesn’t cost anything to be nice or to be helpful to anyone. If there is anything that you can do to help people when they need it. Over the years people have always been good to me when I needed support, and that’s how I lead my life. It doesn’t cost anything to be charitable or to give a kind gesture to someone to help them on their way."
Olivia Doherty: "My mother always used to say: ‘Treat others like you would like to be treated yourself'." Paul Doherty said: "“Always listen to your wife!"
Colr. Sandra Duffy: 'The piece of advice I’ve been given is ‘Keep your head, and just keep smiling, and you’ll get through it’. My mother told me that one.'
Conor Stanley: 'Not everybody is going to like you.'