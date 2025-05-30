Derry's ancient Boomhall woodland gets new lease of life after major storm damage

Some of Derry’s oldest trees are getting a new lease of life at historic Boomhall in the wake of recent destruction during Storm Éowyn.

Over the past few years, Boomhall Trust has grown saplings from the ‘veteran and notable’ trees at Boomhall, many of which are hundreds of years old.

The Boomhall Estate, which has links back to the Siege of Derry and before that to a major monastic agricultural settlement in medieval times, contains nearly 25% of all registered veteran or notable trees in the city.

In one of her final engagements during her year in office, Mayor Lilian Seenoi-Barr visited the site and helped plant the new saplings.

Historic Boomhall.

Among the older trees at the site off Culmore Road is a Giant Sequoia Redwood Tree, also known as a Wellingtonia, which is a registered endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) .

Boomhall Trust are currently attempting to grow sequoias from the seed of the Boomhall tree for distribution to other parts of Ireland where the Californian native is known to have grown well. It is believed giant sequoias are among the oldest living organisms on earth with the oldest known tree estimated to be 3,200–3,266 years old.

It is estimated that the tree at Boomhall was planted around 1860. Nearby are two yew trees and one of the oldest oak trees in the city, which is estimated to be over 300 years old.

Mayor Seenoi Barr meanwhile planted a Horse Chestnut tree, seeded just in time from one of the Horse Chestnut trees destroyed in the storm.

The Mayor with Boomhall Trustees and volunteers Bart O’Donnell (Trustee), Patricia O’Donnell (Volunteer), Pauline Ross (Trustee), Patrick Cregg (Trustee and former Director of Woodland Trust Northern Ireland).

Lilian Seenoi Barr has a history of caring for the environment as she was brought up in a farm in Kenya where her brother grows trees for reforestation projects there.

The Boomhall area is one of Derry’s most important sites and played a vital role in shaping the history of the city and arguably the island of Ireland.

Excavations were carried out in March, 2013, revealing evidence of the battles during the Siege of Derry when the famous wooden boom was laid across the River Foyle.

The boom was fixed from the western end from a fort erected at this ancient townland of Ballynashallog and linked to another fort across the River Foyle at Gransha.

Some of the damage caused by the storm.

The Boomhall stately home was erected later, in the 1770s and was all but destroyed in a fire after the last occupants left over 40 years ago. The nearby stables pre-date the stately home. The area is also home to some of Derry’s oldest oak trees, the emblem of the city.

The site’s history stretches back further to the time of the ancient monastery in the city centre. Before the Plantation of Ulster, the land was owned by the Abbey of Derry and monastic authorities utilised it to cover the costs of their community in the area.

Last year plans to restore Boomhall House were submitted to Derry City and Strabane District Council.

The Outline Planning Application sought permission to restore the building and to “deliver a mix of land uses including educational (day nursery), a café, cultural and community floorspace, and ancillary residential institutional accommodation”.

The plans also include access improvements on Culmore Road, passing bays on the private site road, car parking, site lighting, and restoration of the historic landscape.