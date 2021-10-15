Derry’s CoDA and Loganair help out Foyle Hospice London marathon team

The runners were able to board sponsored flights to the race courtesy of Loganair, who currently operate the London route from City of Derry Airport.

The team of 15 runners said they received “first class hospitality and the VIP treatment from the amazing staff at City of Derry Airport” and enjoyed the Airport Lounge before Loganair flew them over to London earlier this month.

The Foyle Hospice meanwhile congratulated the local participants as they all completed the marathon and raised vital funds for the Derry charity.

Noel McMonagle, Hospice Fundraiser and London Marathon leader said: “Loganair are an amazing airline. The flight from City of Derry Airport was accessible, reliable and fast, we are very grateful to Loganair and their staff for taking care of the travel and for looking after the London Marathon team so well. At a time when travelling can be stressful and difficult with Covid-19 regulations, Loganair made everything easy for us and travelling was calm and stress free.

“Completing a fundraising event in a different country can be difficult as extra costs are incurred with travel and lodge and Loganair’s sponsorship allowed the Foyle Hospice and its runners to donate more to vital services and we are very grateful.”

Steve Frazer, managing director at City of Derry Airport, added: “We are so proud to have supported Foyle Hospice’s London Marathon team with free airport parking and access to the Amelia Earhart Lounge and complimentary refreshments before they jetted off to London Stansted with our airline partner Loganair. It is the very least we could do, given the fantastic work that the Hospice relentlessly carries out for our local community.

“It was an honour to welcome the team home to the Walled City with their medals together with Loganair and Alderman Graham Warke, Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Council, at the Guildhall. A huge congratulations once again to everyone involved.”

Sponsorship of events is vital to fundraising for Foyle Hospice as it keeps expenses down resulting in higher donations that are used for essential specialist palliative and holistic services for patients and their families.

Local people can support by donating to the London Marathon Team at www.foylehospice.com.

Foyle Hospice has several events throughout the year from Santa Run and Female Walk to Coffee Morning. If you would like to participate or sponsor an event, please get in touch with Noel on 028 71 359888 or email [email protected]

If you would like to know more about Foyle Hospice, including its services and support please call 028 715351010. If you would like to share a fundraising idea, please telephone 028 71359888. Foyle Hospice provides 9 bed spaces in its In-Patient Care Unit, as well as Day Hospice facilities, community nursing, 24/7 Advice Line and bereavement counselling services for both adults (Forget Me Not) and children (Healing Hearts).

The total annual cost of providing the services is approximately £3.3 million. It costs approximately £5,000 for 24 hours of care for 9 beds in the Hospice In-Patient Care Unit. Day Hospice therapies: £10; 1 hour of care in IPU: £22; 1 hour Healing Hearts counselling session for a grieving child or teen: £26; 1 Home Care Visit: £70; IPU bed cost per 24 hours: £530

Approximately 35% of overall running costs comes from HSCB with the remaining 65% of the annual costs provided through the support and generosity of the North West community.