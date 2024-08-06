Derry's Dana performs Our Lady of Knock and Light The Fire at Flame of Faith in Mayo

Derry composer and Eurovision winner Dana Rosemary Scallon has performed at a special Flame of Faith event in Mayo which she helped organise along with her husband Damien.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The couple were among those who gathered to celebrate the second annual ‘Light the Fire’ outdoor mass and healing service at Ballintubber Abbey in County Mayo, with Archbishop of Tuam Francis Duffy.

During the event singer-songwriter Dana performed her latest work, a song for St Patrick, ‘Light the Fire’ as well as ‘Our Lady of Knock’.

Damien Scallon meanwhile led the litany of Irish Saints.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dana and Adrian Dorrian performing at the special ceremony in Mayo.

He said it was a blessed and joyful day, despite the disappointing weather that had led to cancellation of a number of buses.

“It felt like we were being baptised with the rain,” he said, “just as St Patrick had baptised people here all those centuries ago".

Dana, who also sang Hail Glorious Saint Patrick and How Great Thou Art at the event, agreed.

“I certainly felt in communion with the visionaries of Knock and we’ve received many beautiful messages saying that, as in Knock, heaven was raining blessings on us and on all Ireland.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Archbishop Francis Duffy and deacons light the fire.

Both paid tribute to the community in Ballintubber Abbey for their “amazing efforts” in making the day possible.

They also thanked the Apostles of Love Community in Collon, and members of Slane parish who assisted as well as the Knights of Malta.

During the event, three generations of Mayo women received a symbolic flame of faith at Ballintubber Abbey.

The Archbishop lit the fire in this holy place where St Patrick had lit the Fire of faith all those centuries ago and with the flames lit a candle which was passed on Mary Kelly, who in turn passed it to her daughter Angela Connor, who passed it to her granddaughter, Erin, age 6, of Castlebar, a symbol of the faith passing down the generations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dana on stage at Ballintuber Abbey.

Erin's father, Declan Connor, who also brought his other daughter Alliyah, 7, said he was delighted to attend despite the weather. “We were at the Light the Fire event at Slane last year,” he said.

The Archbishop led the prayer of consecration of Ireland to the Most Holy Trinity. “Light the Fire of the Holy Spirit in our land today,” he prayed, “as you did so powerfully in St Patrick’s time, so that Ireland will once again be renewed in faith, hope and love.”

Speaking at the second annual Light the Fire event, Archbishop Francis Duffy spoke of the importance of faith as a flame which feeds the hungry soul.

He spoke of the importance of the Abbey as a holy place and an “oasis of faith” where St Patrick had baptised the first Christians in the fifth century.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pilgrims in the rain, Ballintubber.

And he pointed to three hungers - the need to know there is a God, the need to know God loves us and the need to know that this life is not the end.

“The bread of life, Jesus, God’s own son among us, can satisfy those hungers. Faith in God is a flame that can nourish those deepest hungers. The flame of faith is there within more people than we might think.

“Let that flame of faith show us the way. Let it energise us and may it bring us together and lead us to God.”

The Archbishop was speaking during heavy rain as he concelebrated Mass outdoors along with Fr Michael Farragher, parish priest at the Abbey, and deacons James McLoughlin, from Tuam Diocese; John Taaffe, and Pat Butterly from Armagh Diocese.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A yellow weather warning had diminished numbers at the Abbey, but pilgrims still gathered from around Ireland for Mass, rosary and a Eucharistic healing service.

The event also had a wider audience, as it was streamed live at home and abroad.

The Archbishop welcomed “all those watching from around the world, with the words: “As we gather under the banner Light the Fire, the fire of faith, the fire of hope and the fire of love, we gather in His name, the Lord’s name.”

Deacon John Taaffe, co-founder of the Oasis of Peace Retreat Centre in County Louth, spoke of his own conversion and the healing that God brought to his family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told pilgrims: “God is in charge. If we consecrate our children to the Heavenly Father, as our Lady wishes, she will bring them to Jesus.

“We who are gathered here can transform this country, our land. They will all catch the fire of faith in their hearts. That flame began with twelve Apostles.”

He told pilgrims that a heart set on fire with love can transform others. “Leave this place today and say I want to do more for God’s kingdom and more for the Catholic faith and I want to bring more people to know God’s love and it is going to start with me.”

The Vicar from the Church of Ireland Cathedral in Down and Dromore Diocese, the Rev Adrian Dorrian, brought a cross community element as the voice of St Patrick. He drove from Downpatrick, where St Patrick began his mission in 432AD, to sing with Dana as he is the voice of the saint on the Light the Fire recording. “It has been such a special day and it continues to be a real blessing to be part of Light the Fire.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking prior to the event, Dana had said: " Ballintubber Abbey is truly holy ground. The Abbey is the church that would not die, the place that had continual masses for centuries, from the time it was first established as a place of prayer.”