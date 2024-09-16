Derry's Foyle Sailability stages inaugural Regatta in Greencastle in Donegal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As the Paralympics concluded, Foyle Sailability, which makes sailing available to people with disabilities, held their inaugural Regatta in Greencastle recently.

Over 80 people from all over Northern Ireland and Donegal participated, including sailors from Belfast Lough Sailability and Lough Erne Sailability. Races were held and lunch was enjoyed in the grounds of Greencastle Maritime Museum.

“The event has been a huge success.” said event organiser Ken Curry. “Greencastle community have been exceptionally supportive, and Moville and Culmore Yacht Clubs are here volunteering. We are very grateful for all the support.”

Foyle Sailability’s short term aim is to enable children and adults with disabilities “to enjoy being on the water in a safe and controlled environment.”

The group has a hoist to lift and lower physically disabled people into their accessible boats such as the Hansa 303. They also have their own safety boats. Long term, they hope to encourage participants to reach higher standards, and be competitive at inter-provincial level and even Paralympic level.

For Roseanne McGinley, an employee of the ATU in Letterkenny, Foyle Sailability means “freedom and independence.”

A sufferer of spina bifida and scoliosis, she now has Type Two Respiratory Failure, and carries an oxygen tank 24 hours a day. She said participating gives her “the opportunity to do something where you’re all equal, and you can bring your own skills - and the thrill seeking!”

It also brings significant benefits to her health, and “a whole new friendship network in Derry.”

Unable to continue kayaking due to health reasons, “it gave me back what I lost when I stopped,” Roseanne said.

Foyle Sailability is “going from strength to strength,” according to Treasurer Catherine Curran. She explained that the organisation is key in giving disabled people confidence and social skills.

“Being on a boat reduces the mental strain. The activity and the fresh air helps mental health and reduces suffering.”

Catherine explained that they need more volunteers and more funding to make sailing more fully accessible.

“Volunteering is not about sailing skills,” stresses Catherine. “No experience is necessary as training will be provided.

“We’ve two disabled access safety boats. One is a Pioner, a large motor boat that has disabled access at the front. The front flips down and it can go up onto the shore and drop down to get wheelchair bound sailors on board.”

The group is based in Prehen in Derry, and they have between 30 to 40 members. Members have a range of disabilities and conditions including autism, mild learning disabilities and physical disabilities.

Catherine said: “My daughter got so much out of it, and I just want to be there for those children who are in that position, who are maybe lost in life and need a new social circle. If I can be a friend to somebody else the way people were there for my daughter, that’s all I want.”

The group welcomes participation from anyone with a disability – whether you have on the water experience or not.

To find out more about Foyle Sailability, you can go to their Facebook and Twitter pages. To donate, go to www.foylesailability.org. To join, contact Ken on 004477 79008459.