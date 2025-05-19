Foyle Street is due to open to motorists on Friday, May 23, NI Water has confirmed.

Resurfacing works have got underway on city centre road on Monday, May 19.

NI Water Project Manager, Kieran Grant stated: “As a result of the excellent progress made by our contractor, BSG, on the infrastructure improvements, NI Water is delighted to advise that Foyle Street will reopen to motorists on Friday, May 23, five weeks ahead programme.

“Resurfacing works are currently ongoing and are due to be completed by the end of this week. At that stage the road will be opened to cars and motorcycles but buses are not expected to return to Foyle Street until the end of June. At the end of May, some footpath reinstatement works will be carried out before the contractor moves to commence Phase 4 of the project at the Water Street/Foyle Street junction in early June.

default : An aerial view of Foyle Street taken in February.

“Some traffic management will be required during Phase 4 works to allow BSG to make the final connections in relation to these infrastructure upgrades.

“Foyle Street will remain accessible throughout business hours during the Phase 4 works and signage will be in place in advance to notify motorists of any temporary diversions.

" Phase 4 works are currently due to complete and all roads fully reopened by Friday, June 20.

"Once the buses have moved back to Foyle Street at the end of June, BSG will begin work to return the temporary bus station to a car park.”

NI Water’s Foyle Street project, which got underway in August 2024, involved the upgrade of the 100-year-old water and wastewater infrastructure between Shipquay Place and Water Street. Over the last nine months, BSG has worked to install 400m of dedicated stormwater (rainwater) sewer and new foul sewer - to separate this section of the combined system - as well as 170m of new watermain. Over 50 connections to properties on Foyle Street were also undertaken to modernise the water and wastewater network in this part of the city.

When complete in June, this £4.2m project will bring about environmental benefits – including reduced risk of out-of-sewer flooding in the area – and will help support localised development in the short term.

Paying tribute to local stakeholders and the project team from Arup and BSG, Kieran added: “As project manager for these NI Water infrastructure upgrades, I’d like to thank the local businesses and wider stakeholders for their support, both in the run up to this project and while Foyle Street has been closed. From the outset the project team has been striving to complete this critical work in the shortest possible timeframe and it is a testament to their efforts that we will finish over a month ahead of programme – even with reopening Foyle Street for the Christmas and New Year period.”

Acknowledging the efforts of the NI Water project team, Jim Roddy, Manager at City Centre Initiative added: “I am delighted that progress has continued apace on this essential piece of work and very happy to hear that Foyle Street will reopen before the end of May.

" I commend the businesses in the area for their patience and understanding since work started last summer and thank NI Water’s contract team for their efforts in getting Foyle Street reopened five weeks ahead of programme.”