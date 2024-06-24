Derry's Foyle Street to be closed to motorists for up to 1 year as waterworks timetable revealed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A major upgrade to the city centre water and sewage infrastructure will necessitate the closure of Foyle Street to motorists for up to a year, NI Water have confirmed.

Fresh details about the timetable for the £multi-million upgrade have been detailed ahead of a public meeting in the Central Library on Foyle Street next week.

NI Water and its project team from Arup and BSG will hold a ‘drop-in’ information event in relation to the water and wastewater network upgrade.

The event will be held in the Central Library from 4-7pm on Thursday, July 4 and Ni Water advised that “everyone is welcome to drop in during that time”.

Translink buses in Foyle Street, Derry. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2215GS – 025

The work on Foyle Street – which at this stage is expected to commence on Monday August 12 - will see the replacement of the 100-year-old water and wastewater network between Water Street and Whittaker Street, as well as the installation of a dedicated storm (rain) water pipeline, and finally the completion of over 50 connections to local properties.

Ni Water said the extent of the work and the machinery required will mean that Foyle Street will need to be closed to motorists for up to a year while work is ongoing.

Speaking about the work, Kieran Grant, NI Water project manager said: “Since May, BSG has been working to create a temporary bus facility within the grounds of Foyle Street Car Park to ensure that bus services can be maintained while NI Water work on Foyle Street is ongoing.

“Once the temporary bus station has been tested and put into operation, BSG will initiate the pipelaying programme. The first section of pipelaying is scheduled to get underway on Water Street on Monday, August 5. The crossing of Water Street will be carried out in two halves under lane closures and is expected to take around one week to complete.

Foyle Street. DER2126GS - 042

“Following the completion of the Water Street crossing, Foyle Street will be closed. We currently expect this closure to be implemented on Monday, August 12. Signage will be in place to direct motorists and details of traffic management arrangements will be conveyed via social and local media.

“NI Water’s project team has been liaising closely with Foyle Street businesses and other stakeholders in the area with regards to the upcoming work and have plans in place to manage deliveries and other day-to-day operations. Designated taxi bays will be implemented during the work with pedestrian access along Foyle Street maintained.

“Through the accommodation of bus services within Foyle Street Car Park, we hope that members of the public will continue to support local businesses as this essential NI Water work is carried out.”

