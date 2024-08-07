Plans to restore Derry’s historic Boomhall House have been submitted to Derry City and Strabane District Council.

The recently-submitted Outline Planning Application seeks permission to restore the historic building and to “deliver a mix of land uses including educational (day nursery), a café, cultural and community floorspace, and ancillary residential institutional accommodation”.

Works will also include access improvements on Culmore Road and provision of passing bays on the private site road, provision of car parking, site lighting, restoration of the historic landscape and all associated site works.

Boomhall House is located on the western bank of the River Foyle, close to the site of the boom installed over the river to prevent passage into the city during the siege in 1689.

Boomhall could be partially restored if the plans are approved.

An accompanying Design and Access Statement said the applicant, The Boomhall Trust, was established in 2019 to restore Boomhall House and “safeguard its future by finding a viable use”.

The Statement added: “The Trust’s proposal is a reinstatement of the House and landscape in accordance with the findings of both the ‘Rutherford Report recommendations’ based on the architectural and cultural value of the site and the ‘Carnegie Report’ on the historic landscape, which will be lost if not reinstated.

“The Trust have the general endorsement by the council for the reinstatement philosophy of Rutherford, and an independent community-wide survey dating from 2021 with 99 percent of the respondents in the region expressing a desire to see Boomhall restored.

“The proposal is to rebuild, restore and use the completed Boomhall House as a residential peace centre with a focus on health and well-being, with the restored building comprising of shared meeting spaces, a library, event space and a café on the ground floor and bedrooms for residential institutional use located on the upper floors.

Some of the former residents of Boomhall.

“Fifty-five years has since passed since Boomhall House was last occupied and for this prolonged period has remained unoccupied and unused during this period.

“The lands are now classified as countryside (greenbelt) and what remains of the building, which sits in a ruinous condition, is the exterior and some interior walls.

“The Trust proposes to partially rebuild Boomhall House and sympathetically restore the building for use a residential peace centre.”

The Boomhall area is one of Derry’s most important sites and played a vital role in shaping the history of the city and arguably the island of Ireland.

Boomhall.

Excavations were carried out in March, 2013, revealing evidence of the battles during the Siege of Derry when the famous wooden boom was laid across the River Foyle.

The wooden boom was fixed from the western end from a fort erected at this ancient townland of Ballynashallog and linked to another fort across the River Foyle at Gransha.

The current Boomhall was erected later, in the 1770s and was all but destroyed in a fire after the last occupants left over 40 years ago. The nearby stables pre-date the stately home. The area is also home to some of Derry’s oldest oak trees, the emblem of the city.

The site’s history stretches back further to the time of the ancient monastery in the city centre. Before the Plantation of Ulster, the land was owned by the Abbey of Derry and monastic authorities utilised it to cover the costs of their community in the area.