Works will commence on a first phase project to initially repaint the 18 replica carriages on the City Walls on which the cannons are located.

Council has now appointed a specialist contractor to carry out the works which will take place over the summer months. This project will enable the delivery of a programme of interim repairs and refurbishment which will see all the replica cannon carriages cleaned and repainted.

The cannons, which date back to the 1600s, are a key attraction on the iconic City Walls and are an important feature in the City’s history and heritage.

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Patricia Logue, said: “The Cannons have an important place in the fascinating story of the city and are a popular visitor attraction for people piecing together the history of Derry.

“It’s important that we look after these heritage assets and appreciate the value they bring to the wider tourism experience here. I want to welcome this funding and the ongoing commitment from the Heritage Council to protecting and preserving our historic artefacts for future generations to enjoy.”

Maura Fitzpatrick, Regeneration Project Officer with Derry City & Strabane District Council, said: “The cannon and carriages are integral to the overall historic value, visual appearance and heritage of the City Walls and the wider Walled City.

"This project represents an important first phase in terms of improving the visual appearance and presentation of the replica carriages.

Tourists enjoying the cannons on the Derry Walls.

“Council is continuing to work with partners to identify external funding opportunities to bring forward a proposed Phase II conservation-led restoration of the iconic cannon gun artefacts.

"We need to ensure that both the cannons and carriages are well maintained so they can continue to be enjoyed by citizens and visitors alike as a significant element of our built historic environment.”

Securing the grant and carrying out the works is consistent with the aims and objectives of Council’s recently launched District Heritage Plan under the themes of ‘Understanding, Protecting, Sustainably Developing and Celebrating Our Heritage’.”

