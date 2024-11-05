Design tenders for Cregganburn regeneration in Derry welcomed
Sinn Féin councillor Grace Uí Niallais has welcomed the issuing of tenders by the council to appoint a design team for the Creggan Burn Park regeneration plans.
"This follows on from a recent public consultation on plans to enhance this important green space by developing new path links, including an enhanced ‘zig-zag’ path, better street lighting, a tree-lined avenue, planting and a proposed location for a new community building.”
The move, she added, will allow council and Glen Development Initiative to move to planning and funding stage.