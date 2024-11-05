Sinn Féin councillor Grace Uí Niallais has welcomed the issuing of tenders by the council to appoint a design team for the Creggan Burn Park regeneration plans.

"This follows on from a recent public consultation on plans to enhance this important green space by developing new path links, including an enhanced ‘zig-zag’ path, better street lighting, a tree-lined avenue, planting and a proposed location for a new community building.”

The move, she added, will allow council and Glen Development Initiative to move to planning and funding stage.

"I look forward to seeing further progress in the coming months."