Dog fouling highlighted as Buncrana is deemed ‘moderately littered’ in IBAL survey

The cleanliness of Buncrana has been downgraded from ‘clean’ in 2021 to moderately littered in the most recent ‘Irish Businesses Against Litter’ (IBAL) survey.

The results of the anti-litter league survey were published this week and IBAL said there were ‘just four sites out of ten which got the top litter grade’.

They added that if some of the many moderately littered sites were improved, it could improve Buncrana’s overall ranking.

The issue of dog fouling was highlighted in the report, most prominently in the ‘historical quarter’ of the town.

IBAL said that dog fouling signage, like this one in Buncrana's Swan Park, is 'not having the desired effect'.

Four sites received a ‘Grade A’.

These were the Milltown Approach Road, with the overall impression ‘a clean, tidy and welcoming one,’ the Muff Road / Hill Head Road Approach, which was ‘excellent with regards to litter;’ St. Mura’s School and the Deposit Return Scheme at Aldi, which was ‘freshly presented’.

The Railway Road approach received a Grade B+ and IBAL noted the ‘attractive’ Welcome to Buncrana roundabout with the sculpture and ‘colourful planting’.

However there were ‘too many food items’ for the top litter grade.

Also receiving Grade B+ was Millfield Crescent and Grove, with individual properties declared ‘clean and tidy,’ but IBAL said the residential area was ‘ let down by a variety of food related items, along with a cardboard carton and a large pieces of green plastic – the latter was in a heavily weeded / overgrown corner location.’

Buncrana Shopping Centre – Aldi received a Grade B+ with the entrance and general impression ‘a good one with the planted shrubbery a welcome feature’.

IBAL added: “The latter is where the litter was to be found – a more thorough approach to cleaning could easily rectify this.”

Buncrana Main Street received a Grade B and IBAL outlined how the wide paving, seating, tree planting, colourful flowerpots, bollards, and streetlamps ‘were in good condition’.

"Properties were well-tended, and the overall impression was a welcoming one.”

However, ‘there were too many food related items, cigarette butts and dog fouling for the top litter grade’.

The ‘Historical Quarter’ was given a Grade C. IBAL said the ‘detailed and colourful signage was in good condition and the ‘colourful planter boxes and ‘Mini Bee Garden’ were lovely features’.

They added that ‘much of the area presented well but there was a very heavy dog fouling presence, very much ruining the enjoyment for many’.

They stated that, ‘unfortunately,’ the ‘bright dog fouling signage’ asking the public to help stop diseases ‘and keep children / workers / volunteers safe, is not having the desired effect.’

"Other litter items were food related.”

Buncrana Ferry Port also received a Grade C.

"The colourful visitor information signage was in good condition. Much of the port environment presented well, with a colourful wall mural. The area was let down by the accumulations of debris / litter associated with some boat works. Hopefully this is an ‘easy fix’ and a once off and doesn’t attract more litter.2

Buncrana ranked 27th out of 40 towns and cities. The study was conducted by An Taisce on behalf of IBAL.

In the 2023 Tidy Towns awards, Buncrana won Donegal’s Tidiest Town award for the second year in a row, receiving a score of 369.