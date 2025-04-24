Dolphin or porpoise spotted in Derry city centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A large aquatic mammal has been spotted enjoying the pleasant spring weather in the River Foyle in Derry city centre.

Jamie Mellon, captured footage of the animal, either a porpoise or dolphin, swimming between the Peace Bridge and the Craigavon Bridge on Thursday afternoon.

It is not unusual to witness cetaceans in the river but they are not as frequently to be as the many seals and otters that call the city home.

Thanks to Jamie for sharing video of the sighting.