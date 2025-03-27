Deputy Charles Ward has raised the ‘awful state’ of Donegal roads with Minister for Rural & Community Affairs and the Gaeltacht, Dara Calleary, stating that many rural roads in Donegal are ‘in an awful state’ and in ‘urgent need of upgrading, particularly in the Glenties and Inishowen areas.’

The 100% Redress Party Donegal Deputy had submitted a question to Minister Calleary and Junior Minister, Jerry Buttimer, on whether they planned to review the Local Improvement Scheme during their government’s term, claiming that the LIS, (Local Improvement Scheme) as it currently stands, is wholly inadequate to address the scale of infrastructure deficits in rural Donegal.

In reply, Minister Buttimer stated: ‘Scheme funding is allocated on a local authority basis and local authorities themselves decide on allocations across their areas’ but indicated that his Department will engage further with Donegal County Council.

The 100% Redress Party TD said: ‘ Donegal must be prioritised.

"There are hundreds of people in my constituency who have been on the LIS waiting list for years.’

He stated: ‘Rural and Gaeltacht communities in Donegal are dying. We are forcing people to move to urban centres and leaving rural Ireland behind.’