Donegal Deputy Charles Ward raises the ‘awful state’ of Donegal roads
The 100% Redress Party Donegal Deputy had submitted a question to Minister Calleary and Junior Minister, Jerry Buttimer, on whether they planned to review the Local Improvement Scheme during their government’s term, claiming that the LIS, (Local Improvement Scheme) as it currently stands, is wholly inadequate to address the scale of infrastructure deficits in rural Donegal.
In reply, Minister Buttimer stated: ‘Scheme funding is allocated on a local authority basis and local authorities themselves decide on allocations across their areas’ but indicated that his Department will engage further with Donegal County Council.
The 100% Redress Party TD said: ‘ Donegal must be prioritised.
