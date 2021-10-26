Donegal Halloween : Limited tickets released for Swan Park The Ancients in Buncrana

Tickets will go live on Eventbrite today, Tuesday 26 October at 10am.

A maximum of three tickets will be available to associated email address orders.

There will also be a limited amount of tickets available from the County Council Offices located in Buncrana today.

Derry Halloween - Return of the Ancientsâ€TM International Halloween Street Carnival Parade Photo by Lorcan Doherty

For this magical experience, Inishowen Carnival Group will create a sculpture and performance trail, inspired by stories of the ancient folklore associated with the Red Branch Knights, a mystical landscape where faerie folk and pagan gods reside, where curses are cast, where warriors bargain with the Gods, where the power of the spirit world is summoned, where the forces of light and darkness collide.

Decorated with lanterns and light sculptures, the trail commences at O’Dohertys Keep and winds its way along the riverbank before crossing the river and turning back towards Castle Bridge.

Along the way the audience will encounter a myriad of faerie folk: banshees, wood sprites and other otherworldly characters. The trail will end with a 20-minute performance by a host of faerie dancers.

A spokesperson for Donegal County Council said: “As there will be three performances each night, we ask that the public adhere to all instructions from staff regarding parking and approaching and leaving the site.”