Donegal receives 14 Blue Flag beaches and four Green Coast awards as county comes out top

Stroove, Culdaff and Greencastle are among 14 Donegal beauty spots that have been awarded Blue Flag status for the 2025 season.

The county had the joint highest number of Blue Flag awards in the country alongside Kerry.

Inishowen strands Culdaff and Stroove were granted Blue Flag beach status while Greencastle was one of only 10 marinas in the country awarded a Blue Flag alongside Rathmullan.

Other popular beaches in the county given the prestigious award were Portsalon, Downings, Marble Hill, Killahoey (Dunfanaghy), Drumnatinny (Falcarragh), Carrickfinn, Narin, Fintra, Murvagh, Rossnowlagh and Bundoran.

Port Salon

Four further Donegal beaches were given Green Coast Awards for their clean environment, excellent water quality and natural beauty.

These were Ballyhiernan (Fanad), Dooey (Rosguill), Magheroarty and Port Arthur (Derrybeg).

The awards were presented by James Browne TD – Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Mr. Browne said: "Given that the Blue Flag programme is an internationally recognised symbol of high standards in water quality, environmental management, environmental education and safety, I am honoured to present a record number of awards today – 99 Blue Flags and 70 Green Coast Awards.

Rathmullan

“We’ve come a long way since the beginning of Ireland’s Blue Flag awards in 1988, when 19 beaches and 2 marinas were recognised. This didn’t happen by magic.

"Great credit must go to local authorities, An Taisce, coastal communities and particularly all those local volunteers who have worked tirelessly around the country to keep so many of our coastal areas, beaches and marinas in pristine condition for us all to enjoy.”

Ms. Cathy Baxter, Director of Education and Community Action at An Taisce said: "There are an unprecedented number of sites receiving awards this year.

"We would like to congratulate all the Local Authorities, marina operators and Clean Coasts groups responsible for managing the awarded beaches and marinas to the excellent standards required."

Magheroarty

The Blue Flag is one of the world’s most recognised environmental awards. Originating in France in 1985 it was launched as an International programme as part of the ‘European Year of the Environment’ in 1987.

In 1988, the first year sites were awarded outside of France 19 beaches and 2 marinas received the Blue Flag in Ireland.

2025 is the 38th year that beaches and marinas have been awarded here in Ireland, with 99 beaches and marinas being awarded for the 2025 season (89 beaches, 10 marinas).

The programme aims to raise environmental awareness and promote sound environmental management of beaches, marinas and eco-tourism boats around the world.

Stroove

The 89 Irish beaches and 10 marinas that have achieved this accolade must adhere to specific criteria related to water quality, information provision, environmental education, safety and site management for the duration of the bathing season.

An Taisce – The National Trust for Ireland is responsible for the operation of the Blue Flag programme in Ireland on behalf of the Foundation of Environmental Education (FEE).

Over 50 Countries operate the Blue Flag programme globally and more than 5000 beaches, marinas and tourism boats will be awarded the Blue Flag this year.