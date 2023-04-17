Donegal RNLI lifeboat crews to take on Errigal as part of Mayday fundraising campaign

Six crew (two from each station) will climb the 751 metres (2,464 ft) of the Donegal mountain in full lifeboat gear in a combined fundraising effort for the three stations.

The idea for the challenge came about after three members of the Bundoran crew walked the Bundoran 10 mile event last year in their full kit, raising over €6,000 for the charity. This year they wanted to do something different, while involving their fellow lifeboat crew mates from Lough Swilly and Arranmore.

Aisling Cox and Brian Proctor from Arranmore RNLI, Chris Fox and Brian Fowley from Bundoran RNLI and Stephen Quigley and Barry Nixon from Lough Swilly RNLI have all volunteered to complete the climb on May 13.

Barry Nixon & Stephen Quigley of Lough Swilly RNLI.

Bundoran RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew member Chris Fox was one of those who took part in last year’s event.

Chris said: “While the blisters didn’t settle for a few days it was still a great experience and a really great fundraising event for Bundoran lifeboat station.

"We wanted to change it up this year and put the challenge out to our two other stations in Donegal to see if they would help us complete the Mayday Mile on Errigal.’

Stephen Quigley of Lough Swilly RNLI added: ‘We jumped at the chance for this challenge with our fellow crew members from around the county. There is nowhere more iconic in Donegal than Errigal – walking up it in full kit will be quite the challenge but it will be a great to come together as one crew with this fundraiser for the three stations here in Donegal – Bundoran, Lough Swilly and Arranmore.’

Brian Proctor and Aisling Cox - Arranmore RNLI.

Arranmore RNLI’s Aisling Cox is hopeful that the climb will help to raise the funds needed to keep all three stations running.

‘Mayday is our own call for help, as we rely on the generosity of the public to take part in events like the Mayday Mile and raise the funds that allow us to be there when we’re needed most.

"But we need to be ready. Training, kit, stations and fuel, these are just some of the things we need to save lives, and that people fundraising can help provide.’

With the three stations in County Donegal expected to be busy this summer, the RNLI is asking people to support the Mayday Mile throughout the month of May. Our supporters are being asked to cover a distance in any way they choose and raise vital funds to keep people safe.

Mount Errigal in Donegal.

Donations to the Errigal challenge can be made via a special Just Giving page which has been set up - https://www.justgiving.com/page/one-crew-climb-errigal - the final sum will be divided equally between the three Donegal stations.