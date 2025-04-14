Donegal's Living Green scoops RDS innovation award for rural sustainability

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A family-run sustainable agriculture enterprise based in Quigley’s Point, Inishowen has been named the winner of the RDS Sustainable Rural Innovation Award at this year’s prestigious RDS Spring Awards.

The RDS Spring Awards are designed to highlight Irish enterprises making impactful contributions to ‘climate-smart’ agriculture and rural revitalisation.

The accolade for ‘Living Green’ celebrates the company’s exceptional application of ‘circular economy’ principles and technological innovation to support environmental sustainability and economic resilience in rural Ireland. Founded in 2003 by Neil Crossan, Living Green has evolved from a small commercial worm farm into “one of Ireland’s most forward-thinking circular enterprises”.

The Inishowen business produces certified organic composts and a unique line of health-focused, organically grown frozen juice shots including wheatgrass, turmeric, and beetroot. Their flagship compost products are made from over 90% recycled organic waste materials. These include spent mushroom compost, waste horse manure from local stables, and potato starch slurry recovered through a bespoke partnership with a regional potato processor. Energy efficiency and emissions reduction are also integral, having installed 50 kW of solar capacity, and using an 80 kWh log burner to heat areas including their worm breeding tunnels and wheatgrass growing room. Innovations like a computerised aeration system drastically accelerate the composting process while reducing environmental impact.

L-R: Noel Grealish, Neil Crossan, Brenda Crossan and John Dardis.

Zero waste initiatives include paper and bamboo-based packaging and repurposing waste pulp from juicing. In his acceptance remarks, Mr Crossan said: “We are honoured to receive this award. It is a testament to our team’s hard work and to the power of innovation grounded in rural values. We are proud to demonstrate that sustainable, profitable farming and food production is not only possible but essential.” Living Green has also been commended for actively supporting the wider development of sustainable rural Ireland by collaborating with local suppliers, sharing knowledge on organic practices, and working closely with Local Enterprise Offices to rebrand and raise awareness about the environmental and performance benefits of peat-free organic products. The Quigley’s Point business now also aims to launch a 100% wormcast compost product in the UK and further integrate renewable energy solutions, such as heat recovery systems and a micro-hydro plant, into its facility.