Draft Defective Concrete Blocks regulations amendments deemed 'disappointing' by Mica Action Group chairperson

Lisa Hone was speaking following a virtual meeting on Wednesday, held by the Housing Minister and Department of Housing representatives with four chairpersons of the defective blocks campaigns in Donegal, Mayo, Clare and Limerick, including Mica Action Group.

At the meeting, the Minister advised that Government are looking to have the regulations signed off by the end of May 2023, with a view to implementing the scheme by the beginning of June 2023.

Following a review of 352 submissions made from the stakeholders – homeowner action groups and local councils in the four eligible counties – by the Dept. of Housing, 13 amendments were proposed.

Thousands of homeowners are impacted by defective blocks.

It was also confirmed that report which provides a government response to each of the submissions is to be made available. MAG said it was cited at the meeting that many of the submissions relate to details in the regulations prescribed by the legislation and therefore ‘could not be taken on board at this stage’.

Ms Hone claimed that the 13 amendments, from 352 submissions, represented ‘another instance where the government had the opportunity to listen to all those involved in the scheme, whether it be affected homeowners or the council, who are effectively going to have to administer the scheme, and they haven’t listened again.”

"352 submissions were made and they are taking on board 13, but when you look at the 13 amendments, there is nothing really there that is substantive. It is not the shift we feel was needed to be made with regard to this.”

Ms Hone said the meeting, at 45 minutes, was ‘not long enough’ and there were ‘a huge amount of issues we didn’t even get to’.

Some of the matters raised related to rates and financial issues, the difficulties for homeowners to secure home insurance, a lack of support for homeowners and mental strain.

Homeowner representatives were advised that a meeting will be set up in the next few days to provide information with regard to the confirmation of rates and that the Minister would look into the difficulty of securing insurance. It was indicated that the Housing Agency could lend support to homeowners but no details were given. The Minister also advised there would be a review of the Act, which is currently set down to take place within three years.

He was urged that the review take place as soon as possible. Representatives were also advised that, on implementation of the revised scheme, there would be a public information campaign, of which no details have been provided as yet.

Ms Hone said that the responses, such as the support by the Housing Agency ‘should not only be occurring to government now, when the scheme is apparently going to be implemented in a matter of weeks.’

She added that the ‘acid test will be when the scheme lands’ and that there are still ‘many big issues out there,’ including concerns over foundations and vulnerable homeowners.

The legislation, she added ‘is flawed’.

"We have made it crystal clear what we need to make this work.”