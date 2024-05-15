Durkan asks if ‘strings attached’ to Dublin’s £88.5m for A5 and if it will be spent this year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mark H. Durkan has asked if there are ‘any strings attached’ to Dublin’s £88.5m contribution to the A5 road project that was included in Budget 2024-25.

The Irish Government has committed €600 million in total to the A5 North-West transport corridor between Derry and Aughnacloy, while £88.5m of this was provided to the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) by Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald in the budget for this financial year.

The overall cost of the road is now estimated at £1.7billion with a projected completion date of 2028.

Speaking in the Stormont Assembly Mr. Durkan asked: “Will the Minister confirm whether there are any strings attached to that funding, such as when the money must be spent by, and does he intend to allocate any of DfI’s capital budget to the A5 this year?”

Mr. O'Dowd replied: “Whether I am able to allocate funding to the A5 this year depends on my position when I make my announcement in the summer in relation to the A5 and respond to the recommendations of the Planning Appeals Commission's report.