Durkan demands swift resolution to delays at new housing development on Buncrana Road
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The MLA for Foyle highlighted how the site at Templemore Crescent and Faustina Terrace, which is overseen by Arbour Housing association, cannot be discharged until the developer and Department for Infrastructure agree to the discharge of planning conditions related to drainage infrastructure and ground stabilisation works.
He said: “With our dire housing situation and the desperate situations that many people and families are in, it is baffling and frustrating that there are 98 beautiful, brand new houses at Templemore lying empty.
“I have raised this issue with both the Minister for Communities and Minister for Infrastructure. The reason for the delay, I’ve been told, is due to planning conditions not being discharged.”
He added that relevant agencies must work with the developer to address issues.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.