Durkan demands swift resolution to delays at new housing development on Buncrana Road

SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan has called on both the Minister for Communities and Minister for Infrastructure to address delays impacting the handover of 98 homes at a new housing development on the Buncrana Road.

The MLA for Foyle highlighted how the site at Templemore Crescent and Faustina Terrace, which is overseen by Arbour Housing association, cannot be discharged until the developer and Department for Infrastructure agree to the discharge of planning conditions related to drainage infrastructure and ground stabilisation works.

He said: “With our dire housing situation and the desperate situations that many people and families are in, it is baffling and frustrating that there are 98 beautiful, brand new houses at Templemore lying empty.

“I have raised this issue with both the Minister for Communities and Minister for Infrastructure. The reason for the delay, I’ve been told, is due to planning conditions not being discharged.”

He added that relevant agencies must work with the developer to address issues.

" I am calling for a cross departmental and common sense approach and it is imperative that the relevant agencies work with the developer of the scheme to get these issues addressed and get these homes allocated.

“The apparent lack of urgency to do so is adding insult to injury for those waiting to be housed.”