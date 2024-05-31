Durkan wants commitment to keep Ebrington ‘clean and safe’ amid ‘huge increase in traffic’

By Kevin Mullan
Published 31st May 2024, 17:43 BST
Updated 31st May 2024, 17:52 BST
A Derry MLA has called for an Executive Office commitment to keep Ebrington Square ‘clean and safe’ following what he described as a ‘huge increase in traffic’ at the former barracks.

Speaking in the Stormont Assembly Mr. Durkan said: “I certainly welcome the progress on Ebrington Square and the commitment to attracting high-quality acts there.”

He asked the First Minister Michelle O’Neill about traffic at the site.

"On the day-to-day management of Ebrington Square, will the Minister give a commitment to ensure that it is clean and safe? There has been a huge increase in vehicular traffic using the square, which had, until recently, been pedestrianised.”

A bus parked at Ebrington Square on Thursday.A bus parked at Ebrington Square on Thursday.
Mrs. O’Neill said the Executive Office will be working with all its partners on the management of the site, indicating that she intended visiting Ebrington in June.

“I know that he is passionate about the site. We want to work with the council and our partners to ensure that we maximise the site's potential.

"The deputy First Minister [Emma Little-Pengelly] and I will be up there in June, and we will talk to partners about how we can progress some of the areas to which I have referred.

Cars parked at Ebrington on Thursday.Cars parked at Ebrington on Thursday.
"If we are going to open up the site more, bring in more events and do so in partnership, it is important, obviously, that the site is inviting and is somewhere where people want to go and spend time, because the benefits that that will bring to the wider north-west, particularly the impact on local communities, are clear for us all to see,” said the First Minister.

