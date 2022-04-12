Eamon Ryan looking to Derry as he aims for 5GW offshore wind target
Eamon Ryan says the Irish Government should be looking at Derry and other ports with large energy infrastructure to deliver on its target of delivering at least 5GWs of offshore wind energy generation by 2030.
The Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications said the government will establishing a cross-departmental offshore wind delivery task force and it will be looking at Derry as it seeks to meet this target.
Fine Gael T.D. Alan Farrell asked the minister about the 2030 target in the Dáil.
"Notwithstanding what certain industry experts have said, it is abundantly clear that a target of 5 GW is achievable, if difficult. However, given the competition we will face in the race to obtain the necessary components for the offshore wind energy sector post 2030, should we start looking at incentivising the creation of a domestic industry to supply this sector? How would we do that? Has the Minister considered the matter?" he asked.
Minister Ryan replied: "I agree with him that the supply chain option for us, when we move to that floating offshore wind, is where it really scales up. I expect that the deep sea ports, including those in Cork, Shannon Foynes, Belfast and Derry, and other ports where there is large energy infrastructure and deep-water harbour facilities, are where we should be looking - the task force will be looking at it - at the manufacturing as well as deployment as a major industrial opportunity for our country."