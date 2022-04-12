Eamon Ryan looking to Derry as he aims for 5GW offshore wind target

The Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications said the government will establishing a cross-departmental offshore wind delivery task force and it will be looking at Derry as it seeks to meet this target.

Fine Gael T.D. Alan Farrell asked the minister about the 2030 target in the Dáil.

"Notwithstanding what certain industry experts have said, it is abundantly clear that a target of 5 GW is achievable, if difficult. However, given the competition we will face in the race to obtain the necessary components for the offshore wind energy sector post 2030, should we start looking at incentivising the creation of a domestic industry to supply this sector? How would we do that? Has the Minister considered the matter?" he asked.

The Irish Government has set a target of 5 GW from offshore wind by 2030.