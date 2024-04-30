Ebrington Hotel applies to develop covered link between Clock Tower and new build section of hotel

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The hotel has indicated it wishes to carry out the fresh works to protect residents repairing to their suites in the Clock Tower from the ‘wet and windy conditions’ which sometimes prevail in Derry.

Ebrington Holdings Ltd. has submitted a fresh application for planning permission and Listed Building Consent to conduct the works.

There are plans for a ground floor atrium front ‘porch’ extension, a second floor atrium ‘link’ extension, and improvements to the Clock Tower entrance porch steps.

The proposed atrium link between the Clock Tower and the new build section of the Ebrington Hotel.

A design and access statement submitted by RPP Architects Ltd. in support of the application outlines the rationale behind the works.

The atrium extensions are, the statement explains, driven by weather-related concerns.

"Due to often extreme and inclement weather conditions the as-built front entrance requires additional protection at this location. RPP considered a number of options and have opted for a design which retains the visual permeability and materiality of the existing atrium glazing system,” the statement declares in respect of the ground floor atrium front ‘porch’ extension.

The atrium link between the Clock Tower and the new build section of the Ebrington Hotel as it currently exists.

The second floor atrium ‘link’ extension is equally designed to shield guests from the wind and the rain.

"The hotel proposal was originally designed with the atrium extending to the 2nd floor. Following discussion with HED [Department for Communities Historic Environment Division], prior to granting permission, HED requested the reduction in massing of the atrium element, which resulted in an external walkway to connect the Clock Tower 2nd floor bedrooms with the lift in the adjoining new-build bedroom block.

"As a result, residents are exposed to often wet and windy conditions, whilst carrying luggage and the hotel would like to revisit the proposal considering the health and safety issues.

"RPP have developed a proposal which addresses the previous massing concern by setting back the link to the line of the Clock Tower chimney, maintaining the parapet to below the eaves line, and employing a lighter ‘silicon pointed’ glazing system rather than the capped system currently in place on the lower atrium.

"This reduces the prominence of the link, allowing it to remain subservient to the Clock Tower building and has minimal impact when viewed either from distance or from directly below,” the RPP statement advises.

The upgrade of the Clock Tower entrance steps to form a new landing with handrails and granite steps, meanwhile, is necessary to ensure compliance with building regulations.

“The existing retained steps from the Clock Tower are not compliant with current building regulation standards and are a health and safety issue, due to uneven treads, different riser heights and the lack of landing on exiting the porch.

"RPP have liaised closely with HED & Building Control to develop an acceptable solution which maintains the materiality and visual alignment of the other access solutions to the front facade of the Clock Tower building.

"On close examination it has been determined that it will not be possible to remove and reuse the existing stone steps, due to their inherent poor condition and how they have been inserted into the porch structure,” state RPP.